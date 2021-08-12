Constitutional Amendments: What's On Your Ballot

TXGLO

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – While all eyes may be on 2022, there will be another election this November which will contain eight constitutional amendments on your ballot. Here’s a look at what they are and what they mean for you.

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

This amendment updates Section 43, Article 1 of the Texas Constitution by allowing charitable organizations sanctioned by the Professional men and women’s rodeo associations to hold raffles and collect money for charitable purposes at events.

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

This amendment updates Section 1, Article 8 of the Texas Constitution to include counties in the list of local government entities which can issue bonds for transportation improvements. Previously, only cities and towns had the ability to issue these types of bonds. According to the amendment, the bonds cannot be used in any fashion to assist in the construction of a toll road, and a county may not pledge more than 65% of any increases in the tax rate towards repayment of the bonds.

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown which at one point included mass gatherings at churches, this amendment updates Section 1, Article 1 of the Texas Constitution. Just as the proposition reads, no state or local government will have the power to enact, adopt, or issue any kind of proclamation or order which would prohibit or limit the conduct of religious services in churches or other places of worship.

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

This amendment to Section 2, Article 5 of the Texas Constitution slightly modifies the requirement to run for various high judicial positions. Namely, the amendment calls for judicial candidates to be a practicing lawyer licensed in the State for at least 10 years, or have served in state or county court judge positions for a total of five years. The amendment states lawyers may not have their license revoked, suspended, or put under a probated suspension at any time in a ten year span. The time frame is reduced to 8 years for District Judge positions.

If passed, the amendment would go into effect January 1, 2022, but would only impact judges whose first elected term begins on or after January 1, 2025.

The amendment also removes terminology referring to judges as “he” and “him” in the law.

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

Under this amendment to Section 1, Article 5 of the Texas Constitution, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct will be able to accept complaints and reports to conduct investigations into candidates for judicial office in Texas. The Commission will then be able to take any necessary actions depending on the outcome of any complaints or investigations.

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

This amendment would update Section 1, Article 1 of the Texas Constitution to allow any kind of general or immediate caring facility to designate an “essential caregiver” which may not be prohibited from visiting a patient or resident in-person. The legislature will have the ability to provide guideline for policies surrounding this essential caregiver and visitation for the agencies.

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

This amendment to Section 1, Article 8 of the Texas Constitution moves to keep a homestead exemption on the home for a surviving spouse of someone who is at least 65 years old or disabled. In order to keep the exemption, the surviving spouse must also be at least 55 years old at the time of their spouse’s death. If a school district does collect more taxes than the limitation, the district will have to refund the spouse the over-charged amount.

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

The final constitutional amendment updates Section 1, Article 8 to give surviving spouses of service members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty an exemption from ad valorem taxes on all or part of the market value of the surviving spouse’s residence homestead. This will stay in effect until the surviving spouse re-marries. The tax exemptions will only be applicable on tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2022.

Voters will have the chance to make their stances known on these issues in the November 2, 2021 general election. These amendments will only go into effect if the gain voter approval statewide.

