Conroe, TX

Montgomery Co. COVID-19 Cases Continue Soaring

Montgomery County Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaHOC_0bI4rtcj00
The latest new daily cases chart shows the COVID-19 curve is steeper than ever this wave.Texas Department of State Health Services

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads at an alarming rate, just like in Montgomery County.

Since Monday’s report, the Montgomery County Public Health District has recorded 889 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases put the active case count at 4,219 as the positivity rate rose to 19%.

The number jump puts Montgomery County in territory not seen since the winter surge, which saw a peak of over 10,000 active cases and a positivity rate of 22%.

Rising cases does not bode well for hospitalization trends, which are also rising rapidly. Based on SETRAC hospitalization data, there are 238 COVID-19 patients in Montgomery County hospitals. 48 of those patients are in ICU and 190 are in general or isolation care.

The MCPHD wrote in a press release, “hospitalizations for COVID-19 are nearing peak levels in Montgomery County. The vast majority of new cases and essentially all hospitalizations are in those who are unvaccinated.”

State and local authorities are strongly urging all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Getting vaccinated now as soon as possible is really more important than ever based on what we are seeing with COVID-19 in Texas,” said Chris Van Deusen, Director of Media Relations for DSHS. The rise in COVID cases has prompted a slight increase in vaccinations across the state, but many counties are woefully under-vaccinated. Montgomery County’s vaccination rate is still standing a only 48%.

Across Texas, the 7-day trend of new COVID cases is up 92% over last week according to Deusen; Hospitalizations are also up by 49% and fatalities are up by 15%.

DSHS confirmed in a Wednesday briefing that the Delta variant is the driving force behind this latest surge.

“Our preliminary data suggests that over 75% of COVID cases in Texas are now due to the Delta variant,” stated Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Chief State Epidemiologist for DSHS.

Highly transmissible and more contagious than previous variant, the Delta variant has health officials telling even vaccinated people to put their masks back on; however most local authorities have their hands tied when it comes to imposing mask requirements due to Governor Abbott’s latest executive order. However, many businesses, including Walmart and Kroger, have resumed requiring masks for employees and customers in their stores.

With school scheduled to being in less than a week, this new spike has some parents concerned with returning to in-person learning, especially since the latest COVID-19 has also increasing affected younger children.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 13

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/89257c9d37b6dfb351bd8de742522e67.PNG

The Montgomery County Gazette is an online newspaper serving the needs of the citizens of Montgomery County, Texas. While we cover news on the national and state level, we primarily focus on providing accurate and up-to-date local news and events. The Montgomery County Gazette aims to restore journalistic integrity to the media by not interpreting the news, but reporting the news. This is an added benefit to the residents of Montgomery County in delivering them news that is accurate, informative, and unbiased. Founded in 2015, the Montgomery County Gazette has grown exponentially from a simple Facebook page to this website. We are dedicated to the community because not only do we cover Montgomery County, we live here too.

Splendora, TX
5368 followers
Loading

More from Montgomery County Gazette

Montgomery County, TX

MCAD Not Required To Certify Values Until September 1st

CONROE – The Montgomery County FY 2022 budget workshop has concluded, and the citizens would like to review the proposed budget in preparation for the August 20, 2021 Public Hearing regarding the budget. However, the revisions from last week’s budget workshop have not yet been published.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Adopts 'No New Revenue' Tax Rate, Set Budget

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the “No New Revenue” tax rate after wrapping up a third and final day of the 2022 budget workshop on Thursday, July 29, 2021.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Commissioners Debate Funding For New Officers, Employees In Day 2 Of Budget Workshops

CONROE, TX – As Day 2 of the budget workshop for Montgomery County drew to a close, Commissioners were left with a number of personnel requests and more questions on how to fund them.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Commissioner Noack Pushes For 5% Raises In Day 1 Of Budget Workshop

CONROE, TX – Things were heated during Day 1 of budget workshops in Montgomery County after a proposal for a 5% salary increase for all employees and an attempt to rush through the budget process.Read full story
Conroe, TX

Commissioners Seek To Implement Salary Schedule For County Judges

CONROE, TX – As a new associate judge for County Court-At-Law #3 was hired, Commissioners’ Court is looking for a plan to handle the salary schedules for new judges and judicial personnel.Read full story
Montgomery, TX

Texas Twist And Shakes To Open “Soon”

MONTGOMERY, TX – After spending weeks questioning the City of Montgomery over the requirements to open his ice cream truck in Historic Downtown, Bill Clevenger’s Texas Twist and Shakes food truck has been given the all-clear to begin operations; so why are the doors still closed?Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Budget Workshop Will Impact Future Tax Rates

CONROE – As the Montgomery County Commissioners Court heads into the 2021-2022 Budget Workshop, the Court faces some insurmountable odds to balance the county budget without over burdening the taxpayers.Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Man With Felony Warrants In Texas, Hawaii

NEW CANEY, TX – A routine traffic stop turned into a manhunt for a man with warrants for his arrest in Texas and Hawaii. On July 22, a Precinct 4 Constable Deputy attempted to signal a man driving a motorcycle with a female passenger on the rear on FM 1485 and Highway 59. As soon as the Deputy turned on his emergency lights, the man started speeding away in an attempt to evade police, but the Deputy followed at a short distance.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Commissioner Noack Requests Raises For Personal Employees Ahead of Budget Workshops

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack regularly speaks out against mid-year raises for employees, regardless of the reason. However, the Commissioners Court agenda for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 proposes raises for two Precinct 3 employees.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

TEA Allowing Parents To Choose What Grade Students Enter For 2021-22 School Year

AUSTIN – Did your child struggle during this past school year? Do you or your student have concerns regarding moving forward into a new grade or courses after the turmoil of the pandemic? A new bill passed by the legislature is offering parents and students the option to select what grade they re-enter school this year.Read full story
4 comments
Conroe, TX

City Of Conroe Adopts Paid Quarantine Leave For First Responders

CONROE, TX – The Conroe City Council approved a quarantine leave policy for first responders and police officers employed by the City of Conroe as COVID-19 cases begin rising once again.Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

After Promising Decline, COVID-19 Cases Are Exploding In Montgomery Co.

CONROE, TX – After a seemingly promising decline in cases over the past five months, Montgomery County has now returned to having over 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 as the Delta variant quickly becomes the dominant strain in Southeast Texas.Read full story
12 comments
Montgomery County, TX

What Would A 'Forensic Audit' Of The 2020 Election Look Like In Montgomery County?

CONROE, TX – A recent bill filed by State Representative Steve Toth aims to hold a forensic audit of the 2020 General election results. But what would that look like for Montgomery County?Read full story
1 comments
Conroe, TX

CIDC Transparency Lost Behind Deceased And Retired Directors And Officers

CONROE - The Conroe Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) was created on March 25, 1981 and has served the interests of the City of Conroe as a Type B non-profit development corporation operating under Texas Local Government Code Chapters 501, 502, and 505. But are they being as transparent as they should?Read full story
New Caney, TX

EMCID Hosting Drive-Thru Back To School Supply Event

NEW CANEY, TX – Students in East Montgomery County are invited to come out and stock up on school supplies during EMCID’s Back To School Drive-Thru event next month. The East Montgomery County Improvement District will be hosting their annual back-to-school event this year in drive-thru fashion after having success last year. Due to the pandemic, EMCID switched their usual carnival and fund day event to a more direct drive-thru period which allowed for parents to bring their kids and collect their supplies without a crowd.Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

State Rep. Toth Files Bill Calling For Audit Of 2020 Election Results

THE WOODLANDS, TX – As the showdown in the Texas House continues between state Republicans and Democrats, a new bill filed in the house is requesting a forensic audit of the 2020 general election in Texas.Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office Says Goodbye To Longtime K-9 Partner Hummer

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a bittersweet goodbye yesterday to one of its own K-9 partners due to a rare cancer diagnosis. K-9 Hummer has been a partner to Sergeant Birch in the Homeland Security Division of MCSO since September, 2014. Only a little over a year old at the time, K-9 Hummer proved a loyal and brave companion to Sergeant Birch through May 28, 2021, when K-9 Hummer retired after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. As a result of the cancer, K-9 Hummer passed away on July 16, 2021.Read full story
2 comments
Splendora, TX

Fallen Marine To Be Honored In Splendora Procession Saturday Morning

SPLENDORA, TX — An Okinawa-based Marine assigned to Camp Hansen died on June 29 in what the Marine Corps said was an off-duty accident, but will be honored in a procession through Splendora this Saturday at 9:00 a.m.Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Recording Rise In COVID Infections, And Reinfections

CONROE, TX – Montgomery County has been one of many places which have tossed COVID-19 health precautions out the window in the past few months of 2021. After months of steady decline, cases are beginning to rise again with the removal of all restrictions, low vaccination rates, and emerging new variants.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 13

Community Policy