Montgomery Co. COVID-19 Cases Continue Soaring

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services is asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads at an alarming rate, just like in Montgomery County.

Since Monday’s report, the Montgomery County Public Health District has recorded 889 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases put the active case count at 4,219 as the positivity rate rose to 19%.

The number jump puts Montgomery County in territory not seen since the winter surge, which saw a peak of over 10,000 active cases and a positivity rate of 22%.

Rising cases does not bode well for hospitalization trends, which are also rising rapidly. Based on SETRAC hospitalization data, there are 238 COVID-19 patients in Montgomery County hospitals. 48 of those patients are in ICU and 190 are in general or isolation care.

The MCPHD wrote in a press release, “hospitalizations for COVID-19 are nearing peak levels in Montgomery County. The vast majority of new cases and essentially all hospitalizations are in those who are unvaccinated.”

State and local authorities are strongly urging all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Getting vaccinated now as soon as possible is really more important than ever based on what we are seeing with COVID-19 in Texas,” said Chris Van Deusen, Director of Media Relations for DSHS. The rise in COVID cases has prompted a slight increase in vaccinations across the state, but many counties are woefully under-vaccinated. Montgomery County’s vaccination rate is still standing a only 48%.

Across Texas, the 7-day trend of new COVID cases is up 92% over last week according to Deusen; Hospitalizations are also up by 49% and fatalities are up by 15%.

DSHS confirmed in a Wednesday briefing that the Delta variant is the driving force behind this latest surge.

“Our preliminary data suggests that over 75% of COVID cases in Texas are now due to the Delta variant,” stated Dr. Jennifer Shuford, Chief State Epidemiologist for DSHS.

Highly transmissible and more contagious than previous variant, the Delta variant has health officials telling even vaccinated people to put their masks back on; however most local authorities have their hands tied when it comes to imposing mask requirements due to Governor Abbott’s latest executive order. However, many businesses, including Walmart and Kroger, have resumed requiring masks for employees and customers in their stores.

With school scheduled to being in less than a week, this new spike has some parents concerned with returning to in-person learning, especially since the latest COVID-19 has also increasing affected younger children.

