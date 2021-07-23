TEA Allowing Parents To Choose What Grade Students Enter For 2021-22 School Year

Empty Classroom Stock Image

By: Jessica Shorten

AUSTIN – Did your child struggle during this past school year? Do you or your student have concerns regarding moving forward into a new grade or courses after the turmoil of the pandemic? A new bill passed by the legislature is offering parents and students the option to select what grade they re-enter school this year.

SB 1697 has given parents a new right to allow them to choose what grade their student enters school. From Pre-K through high school, parents will be able to choose whether their child moves forward into a new grade and course level, or if they re-take their current grade level.

According to the Texas Education Administration, nearly 25,000 children eligible to begin Kindergarten last year either did not enroll or experienced significant disruption. Because of this, your young child may not be ready to move up to the next level if they haven’t been able to adequately master the concepts and skills they need. Older children may have also found extreme difficulties in balancing virtual learning with the stress of the pandemic, and might need to retake courses in order to be prepared to advance their learning.

If you think your child may benefit from re-taking a grade or course, you need to reach out to your school district quickly. According to the TEA, parents who are interested in putting their child in a different grade than the one they would have entered must contact the school district before school starts and submit this one-page form. Make sure your request is in writing and addressed to the principal of the school your child is attending.

A school may not agree with your decision, and call a committee to meet with you about the decision, but according to the TEA, the parent will hold the final decision this year over whether their child needs to repeat a grade.

This will be a one-time opportunity for parents of students in 4th grade or higher, but it will be a permanent option for students in Pre-K through 3rd Grade in future school years.

The past year has been difficult on everyone, and there is no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed about retaking a grade or course. If a parent/student feels confident to move forward into a new course but begins having some difficulties, reach out for additional support like tutoring.

Follow us for more local education updates! ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.