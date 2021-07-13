Women In Politics

(Top Row, Left to Right): Judge Jennifer Robin, Mayor Sara Countryman, Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. (Bottom Row, Left to Right): Judg Montgomery County Gazette

When it comes politics, the political sphere has been male dominated since its inception. However, 2021 is the first year for a woman to hold the position of Vice-President, but still none have claimed the Presidency. In Texas State history, only two women have made it to the Governor’s mansion: Miriam “Ma” Ferguson (1925-1927 and 1933-1935) and Ann Richards (1991-1995).

At the state level, only 10 of the 31 elected Texas state senators are women, and only 35 of 150 state representatives are women.

That’s right, at the state level women make up less than a third of the total elected membership for the Texas legislative branch even though women make up 50.3% of the state population according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 1, 2019 population estimates.

According to data available from the Montgomery County Elections Administration, roughly 102 women have held elected office at the local level since 1990. The majority of these positions are in the judiciary as judges and district clerks, while the rest exist in treasurers, school board members, and city councils.

In Montgomery County, a woman has never held the position of County Judge or Commissioner, and there has never been a female Montgomery County District Attorney or County Attorney, and there has most definitely never been a female Sheriff.

Why not?

It’s not for a lack of trying. There have been women who have run for some of the above listed positions, but ultimately lost their campaign. While the merits of one’s campaign should rise above the gender of those running, it can still be disheartening to potential female candidates when a political body is male dominated.

It’s not for a lack of qualified women, either. The Lake Conroe Area Chamber of Commerce honors women who exemplify leadership and community commitment with an annual ATHENA award. The Montgomery County Association of Businesswomen is also an organization built around successful business and entrepreneurial women.

In the politics, there are numerous women’s organizations dedicated to the advancement of the Republican and Democratic parties and work as the lifeblood of the political organizations with hundreds of members.

The women of Montgomery County have much to offer, and have already done so for our local economy, workforce, and even political fundraising and support. Imagine what could happen if those same women stepped up to run for elected positions in Montgomery County. What could they bring to the table?

Many Montgomery County women have already stepped into leadership roles, such as:

410th District Court Judge Jennifer Robin,

284th District Court Judge Kristin Bays,

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae,

City of Montgomery Mayor Sara Countryman,

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors, Position 5, Dr. Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, and

Splendora Mayor Dorothy Welch, among many other women in leadership.

Why Not A Woman For Montgomery County Judge?

Given the controversies that have surrounded Montgomery County’s last 3 County Judges, maybe it’s time for a Montgomery County woman to consider pursuing a position on the Commissioners Court or even as our next Montgomery County Judge; and the same would go for other executive branch members such as County Attorney, District Attorney, or even Sheriff.

Then again, given the fact the United States currently has a female Vice President, it could be time for women to take a more active role in not just local and county, but state and federal politics as well.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.