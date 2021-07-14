Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening For New Caney Location

Planet Fitness

By: Jessica Shorten

NEW CANEY, TX – Ready to get in shape for Summer? Planet Fitness has announced the Grand opening date for their newest location in New Caney.

After months of construction, Planet Fitness will open finally on Friday, July 23. To be located at 20185 Hwy 59 in New Caney, Planet Fitness’s new location will offer a multitude of tools for physical and mental wellness. Formerly the location of Brookshire Brothers in New Caney, the grocery store has been converted into a large facility for Planet Fitness.

Individuals who pre-register for a membership to the New Caney Plant Fitness will be able to do so with $1 down and no commitments. Memberships start at $10 a month for unlimited gym access and free fitness training, to $22.99 a month for a host of benefits, including massage chairs, HydroMassage, total body enhancement, and free Wi-Fi.

Planet Fitness will be open 24/7 to allow maximum flexibility for its customers.

With COVID-19 still a threat to health, Planet Fitness is also still taking extra measures to ensure the safety of its members, and offering tools for keeping members safe and socially distant. Not only are machines spaced out to offer more distance, but Planet Fitness is also offering touchless check-in using their app, and an online crowd meter, which allows members to see how many people are using the gym at a time.

Cleaning stations will also be stocked with paper towels, disinfectant spray, and hand sanitizer for your use and safety. Planet Fitness asks that all members be considerate of cleanliness procedures, and wipe down machines when they are finished using them. If you don’t feel well, Planet Fitness offers free workouts you can do at home through the app instead of coming in.

Don’t miss out on dropping those quarantine pounds! Check out the new Planet Fitness opening July 23rd in New Caney by pre-registering now!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.