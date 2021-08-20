Los Angeles Dodgers | Mets vs. Dodgers Highlights - 7 relievers limit Mets to one run in Dodgers' win

MLB Game Highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WChow_0bXUdnBh00

7 relievers limit Mets to one run in Dodgers' win

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e6b156d4f21ad570f9708b56d85597e7.blob

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Los Angeles, CA
4297 followers
Loading

More from MLB Game Highlights

Baltimore Orioles | Hyde on win, ending losing streak

Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde discusses ending the losing streak in win over Angels, great hitting against Shohei Ohtani and more.Read full story

Boston Red Sox | Rocco Baldelli on the 9-6 win

Rocco Baldelli on refocusing after the Red Sox tied the game, Josh Donaldson's season, Miguel Sano's 495-foot home run, Bailey Ober's outing.Read full story

Milwaukee Brewers | Counsell on winning the series

Craig Counsell on the pitcher's duel, Avisaíl García's game, series win against the Reds and the Brewers' 8th inning rally.Read full story

Milwaukee Brewers | Bell on Reds' 4-1 loss

David Bell discusses Brandon Woodruff's great start in the Reds' 4-1 loss.Read full story
1 comments

Pittsburgh Pirates | Torey Lovullo on Gilbert, 5-2 win

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo talks about Tyler Gilbert's start and David Peralta's offense carrying the team in a 5-2 win.Read full story

Pittsburgh Pirates | Derek Shelton on the 5-2 loss

Derek Shelton discusses the 5-2 loss, Bryse Wilson's start and how the team didn't execute late in the game.Read full story

Miami Marlins | Dave Martinez on the loss, Gray

Dave Martinez discusses Josiah Gray's solid outing in the 4-3 loss to the Marlins, the offense in Edward Cabrera's MLB debut, and more.Read full story

Miami Marlins | Mattingly on walk-off win

Marlins' skipper Don Mattingly discusses walk-off win over Nationals, Edward Cabrera's MLB debut, bunting in the 10th and more.Read full story

New York Mets | Kapler on win, Cueto's outing

Giants' skipper Gabe Kapler discusses 3-2 win over Mets, Johnny Cueto's performance, Jake McGee's save and more.Read full story

Cleveland Indians | DeMarlo Hale on the 7-2 win

DeMarlo Hale discusses the 7-2 win over the Rangers, Zach Plesac's start and the production of the bottom of the order.Read full story

Baltimore Orioles | Maddon on Ohtani's start, loss

Angels manager Joe Maddon talks about the performance of Shohei Ohtani and giving up a five-run 8th inning in a 10-6 loss to the Orioles.Read full story

Milwaukee Brewers | Reds vs. Brewers Highlights - García, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Reds

García, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Reds.Read full story

Chicago Cubs | Bud Black gives update on Story

Rockies manager Bud Black talks about Trevor Story leaving the game early and Connor Joe's grand slam in the team's 13-10 win.Read full story

Boston Red Sox | Alex Cora on the 9-6 loss

Alex Cora discusses the bullpen being unable to put hitters away with two outs and how the offensive didn't deliver after tying the game.Read full story

Philadelphia Phillies | Kevin Cash on the 7-4 win

Kevin Cash discusses Francisco Mejía's clutch home run in the 7-4 win, the relief pitching from the bullpen in the win, and more.Read full story

Pittsburgh Pirates | D-backs vs. Pirates Highlights

Read full story

Toronto Blue Jays | Charlie Montoyo on Valera, Ray

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo discusses Breyvic Valera's pinch-hit at-bat and Robbie Ray's 14-strikeout performance in the team's win.Read full story

Cleveland Indians | Chris Woodward on the 7-2 loss

Chris Woodward discusses Jake Latz's outing in the 7-2 loss to Cleveland, the offensive approach against Zach Plesac, and more.Read full story

Boston Red Sox | Twins vs. Red Sox Highlights - Josh Donaldson's homer leads the Twins to a 9-6 win

Josh Donaldson's homer leads the Twins to a 9-6 win.Read full story

Chicago Cubs | Ross on 13-10 loss to Rockies

David Ross discusses Justin Steele's tough start in the Cubs' 13-10 loss to the Rockies in Game 2 of a doubleheader.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy