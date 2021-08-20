Luke Voit rips a two-run double to left field, scoring Kyle Higashioka and Tyler Wade to increase the Yankees' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning
New York Yankees | Luke Voit's two-run double
MLB Game Highlights
