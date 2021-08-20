Jorge Polanco lines a two-run ground-rule double to right field cutting the Yankees' lead in half at 6-3 in the top of the 6th inning
New York Yankees | Jorge Polanco's two-run double
MLB Game Highlights
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB
Los Angeles, CA
4297 followers
Loading
More from MLB Game Highlights
Baltimore Orioles | Hyde on win, ending losing streak
Boston Red Sox | Rocco Baldelli on the 9-6 win
Milwaukee Brewers | Counsell on winning the series
Milwaukee Brewers | Bell on Reds' 4-1 loss
1 comments
Comments / 0