Arts and crafts day to honor Town of Windsor's first responders

Nicholas Bartos/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO – The Windsor Farmers Market will hold an additional arts and crafts day on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street. This is a complementary event before the main celebration on September 11, 2021,

On the arts & crafts day, the Windsor Farmers Market will set up booth filled with crayons, markers, stationary paper, as well as additional arts and crafts materials.

Community members of all ages are welcome to stop by to create thank you cards for the Windsor Severance Fire Department and the Windsor Police Department. All the residents are highly encouraged to join this festive event and show their supports.

This complementary arts & crafts day is part of the events to celebrate the town’s first responders. There will be a private ceremony on September 7 to honor their work. The first responders will receive a basket filled with drawings, thank you cards, and letters from community members, shoppers, and vendors in Windsor Farmers Market.

Lexie Spykstra, events coordinator for the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, said that this is a great way to honor the first responders’ work in protecting the community. She added that the personal letters from children, youth, and adult of Windsor is a way to show them how the town appreciates their value and bravery.

At the main event on September 11, former and active first responders will receive a gift up to $5 in Windsor Farmers Market bucks. The receiver of this gift can use it to purchase items from the participating vendors.

The public can access the complete schedule of the Farmers Market at recreationliveshere.com/farmersmarket.

