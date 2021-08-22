Boulder, CO

Tips to Discover Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

BOULDER CITY, CO - The city of Boulder has many open spaces and a variety of mountain parks that spoil the eye.

The beauty of the natural panorama in the City of Boulder can be enjoyed as one way that can be done to build a relationship between oneself and nature.

Before exploring, there are a few tips that you should know for your own safety.

  1. Things to know
  2. Explore trails available in open space areas or mountain parks in Boulder
  3. Conduct online checks to find out the closest trails to essential places for emergencies
  4. Downloading an app that provides trail information around the Boulder
  5. Knowing the rules that are implied in the spirits to be visited
  6. Learn what to do when you meet a bear or a lion
  7. Follow social media accounts related to the area to be visited
  8. Doing planning
  9. Always provide backup plans. Keep in mind that the open spaces or mountains parks around Boulder are usually full on weekends
  10. Pay attention to weather conditions
  11. Wear clothes that suit the weather conditions
  12. Always bring water and food for long hikes
  13. Always use sunscreen
  14. Inform your closest friends where you are going
  15. Enjoy the beauty of nature while taking care of it
    Enjoying the natural beauty that exists is the goal of exploration. However, don't forget to always maintain the cleanliness of the area you visit.
  16. Always be polite
    Being polite is important to always apply wherever you are.
  17. Knowing your limits
    Never take risks when you feel your body is already feeling tired. In addition, weather conditions that are not possible and constantly changing must be considered not to continue the journey because it will endanger yourself.
  18. Always follow the path
    Follow the existing path. Walking on land that is not a path can damage existing plants or life. In addition, always pay attention to the signs around you.

