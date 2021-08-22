A tour of Boulder for photographers

Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - The city of Boulder offers various spots for photographers throughout the day. From dawn till dusk, here are some ways to capture Boulder through the lens.

Morning

Start the day early by photographing one of the famous rock formations in Colorado, the Flatirons near Boulder. According to the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, one of the best lesser-known spots to capture the Flatirons is the top of the parking garage at 14th and Walnut St. Make sure to catch the morning light as well.

After that, head down to Trident Booksellers and Cafe on 940 Pearl Street. Here, grab a cup of coffee and browse through the bookstore's art book selection.

On the same block, make sure not to miss the old payphone and a series of works by street artist SMiLe for a quick photoshoot.

Afternoon

For lunch, visit the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, handcrafted and painted in Tajikistan. If not feeling hungry, perhaps a cup of tea and few shots of the teahouse are enough. The teahouse is open for the public, so entry without dining is also possible.

After lunch, visit the building of the University of Colorado in Boulder. Here, photographers are offered vine-covered stone bridges and historical architecture.

Evening

Spend the evening on Pearl Street. The early evening light is perfect when paired with street performers, or strolling couples and families. This brick-paved walkway also offers many galleries, local artisan shops, outdoor arts, vintage stores, and over 120 restaurants. On Wednesdays and Saturdays during harvest time, photographers can check out the Boulder Farmers Market to capture the sights with the smell of farm-fresh fare in the air.

A unique backdrop can be found in the alley between Pearl and Spruce on the 13th.

Before the evening ends, don't forget to capture the historic Boulder Theater with a history dating back to 1906. Various shows from opera, movies, disco to rock play here from night to night.

