Boulder, CO

A tour of Boulder for photographers

Mile High News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uLms_0bZ84UEv00
Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - The city of Boulder offers various spots for photographers throughout the day. From dawn till dusk, here are some ways to capture Boulder through the lens.

  • Morning
    Start the day early by photographing one of the famous rock formations in Colorado, the Flatirons near Boulder. According to the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, one of the best lesser-known spots to capture the Flatirons is the top of the parking garage at 14th and Walnut St. Make sure to catch the morning light as well.

After that, head down to Trident Booksellers and Cafe on 940 Pearl Street. Here, grab a cup of coffee and browse through the bookstore's art book selection.

On the same block, make sure not to miss the old payphone and a series of works by street artist SMiLe for a quick photoshoot.

  • Afternoon
    For lunch, visit the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, handcrafted and painted in Tajikistan. If not feeling hungry, perhaps a cup of tea and few shots of the teahouse are enough. The teahouse is open for the public, so entry without dining is also possible.

After lunch, visit the building of the University of Colorado in Boulder. Here, photographers are offered vine-covered stone bridges and historical architecture.

  • Evening
    Spend the evening on Pearl Street. The early evening light is perfect when paired with street performers, or strolling couples and families. This brick-paved walkway also offers many galleries, local artisan shops, outdoor arts, vintage stores, and over 120 restaurants. On Wednesdays and Saturdays during harvest time, photographers can check out the Boulder Farmers Market to capture the sights with the smell of farm-fresh fare in the air.

A unique backdrop can be found in the alley between Pearl and Spruce on the 13th.

Before the evening ends, don't forget to capture the historic Boulder Theater with a history dating back to 1906. Various shows from opera, movies, disco to rock play here from night to night.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b324196c60c237127d264c6ae739f5d1.blob

Find local news and event around Denver.

Denver, CO
247 followers
Loading

More from Mile High News

Colorado Springs, CO

The Barnes Road improvement is completed

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – The construction of Barnes Road between the Powers Boulevard and Homestead Trail Crossing is finally completed. This project is aimed to improve the access and safety for the local businesses and neighborhood.Read full story

Colorado Springs Airport experiences an increased traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – As the Town of Colorado Springs is slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic, air travel has steadily returned. The Colorado Springs Airport or COS has an increasing number of enplanements and available seats in the market.Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Involve in a scientific field work at the Colorado Springs' Bioblitz

COLORADO SPRING, CO – The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department is inviting everyone to join this year’s Bioblitz at Stratton Open Space. This event will give an opportunity for everyone to be involved in a scientific field work.Read full story
Boulder, CO

The City of Boulder launches Air Quality webpage

BOULDER, CO – Poor air quality is a concerning issue for everyone in the community. Not only does it shrouds the view of the city, it can also affect the health of Boulder’s residents, especially the vulnerable members of the community.Read full story
Garfield County, CO

Garfield County's vaccination status update

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – The majority of Garfield County residents now have been vaccinated. The report shows 67 percent of people have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Garfield County Public Health’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the county’s residents is clearly within the reach. It takes about additional 2,000 people to be vaccinated to reach this goal.Read full story
Denver, CO

The taste of New Orleans comes to Denver

DENVER, CO – Denver residents can enjoy the taste of New Orleans through the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience on the Road. This 29-year-old event is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will be held on August 30th to September 2nd, 2021.Read full story
Denver, CO

Experience the cheerful marketplace at Denver's Renegade Craft Fair 2021

DENVER, CO – Enjoy the cheerful marketplace in RiNo Arts District at Denver’s Renegade Craft Fair 2021. This year’s event will be held on August 28-29, at Larimer St., next to Denver Central Market, from 11 am to 6 pm.Read full story
Aurora, CO

Three recommended bakeries in Aurora to suit any occasion.

AURORA, CO - Salty bread or sweet bread? Pastry or rolls? Here are three recommended bakeries in Aurora that can satisfy your craving for any bread. From Cuba to Miami, Florida, to finally arriving in Aurora, Colorado, is the ultimate destination of this bakery. Yes, Cuba Bakery & Café is a bakery that originated in Cuba. There, visitors can relax while enjoying sweet or savoury cakes with espresso; if you want a little weight, you can try their sandwich.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Students in University of Colorado Denver help arthritis patients through video game

DENVER, CO – Students at University of Colorado Denver is developing a project called “Healthcare at Play” which helps people with arthritis through video games. The amazing people behind the project are Trevor Libby, Nicholas Wilde, Linh Phuong Lam, Faisal Aldaihani, Burak Toklu, and Mauricio Millan-Carlos.Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County decided to opt out from the recent Public Health Order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – Douglas County has decided to opt out from the Public Health Order that was issued earlier this month. With this decision, individuals in school settings and childcare facilities are not required to follow the recent Public Health Order.Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

The next phase of Asian art in Denver Art Museum

DENVER, CO – The Denver Art Museum will hold its upcoming curator talk with Douglas Wagner, the Curatorial Associate in the Asian Art Department of Denver Art Museum, on August 31, 2021, from 6 pm to 7 pm.Read full story
Denver, CO

FDA grants approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

DENVER, CO – the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years of ages and older. The approval from the FDA is one of the country’s effort to increase vaccination status nationally.Read full story
Boulder, CO

The City of Boulder adds shared electric vehicle at the 1500 Pearl Parking Garage

BOULDER, CO – The City of Boulder will provide a new electric shared vehicle at the 1500 Pearl parking garage. This is one of the city’s effort to bring more mobility option for the community members of Boulder.Read full story
Windsor, CO

Arts and crafts day to honor Town of Windsor's first responders

WINDSOR, CO – The Windsor Farmers Market will hold an additional arts and crafts day on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street. This is a complementary event before the main celebration on September 11, 2021,Read full story
Denver, CO

RiNo Beer Fest returns on August 28

DENVER, CO – RiNo Beer Fest is back in town with unlimited samples from more than 30 local breweries. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 3 pm to 7 pm, at the 2424 Larimer Street, Next to Ramble Hotel.Read full story
Denver, CO

Metropolitan State University of Denver receives national award for its commitment to support Latinx/Hispanic students

DENVER, CO – Metropolitan State University of Denver recently received national award for its support toward Latinx/Hispanic students. Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities or HACU named MSU Denver as Outstanding HACU-Member Institution for 2021.Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County will hold feedback session regarding the new Public Health Order

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Arapahoe County commissioners will conduct a feedback session in regard to the new public health order which requires all individuals ages 2 and older to wear face coverings. The study session will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm.Read full story
5 comments
Windsor, CO

Town of Windsor's Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and 16

WINDSOR, CO – The Town of Windsor’s Fall 2021 Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and October 16, at the Public Services facility, 922 N. 15th St., from 9 am to 3 pm. All the Windsor Utility customers are invited to come to the event.Read full story
Boulder, CO

The City of Boulder continues Walks and Chats with Council

BOULDER, CO – The City Council of Boulder will hold walks and chats with the residents of Boulder. The community members of Boulder will have an opportunity to share their issues and aspirations for the elected officials. It is hoped that this program can promote more two-way conversation between the City Council and residents.Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County's Open Space Sales and Use Tax will be extended

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – The Arapahoe County Board has unanimously approved the resolution to extend the Open Space Sales and Use Tax. The election for a permanent extension will be held on November 2, 2021.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy