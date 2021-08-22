Learn and observe art of the 19th century with Denver Art Museum

DENVER, CO - Learn more about the 19th Century in European and American Art with Denver Art Museum. Recently installed and opened on February 7, it is one of the Denver Art Museum's permanent exhibitions.

The galleries offer 85 artworks from the museum's collection by numerous known artists, such as Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Willard Leroy Metcalf, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Childe Hassam, and more. These artists' works tell the story of an important era in art history.

The 1800s were a crucial time in Europe and America. During this time, changes, upheavals, and tension of opposing forces happened. Not to mention the industrial revolution alongside the unspoiled nature and political revolutions. This century started with the obsession with antiquities and ended with moving towards abstraction.

Visitors may find mostly French paintings, especially landscapes, in The 19th Century in European and American Art. This is due to Paris, the capital of France, being the art center of Europe at that time. Meanwhile, landscape painting turned from the least desired genres into the most expressive and collected.

Visitors who are curious, but still hesitant in visiting, can take a sneak peek inside the galleries here

To make the visit more enjoyable, Denver Art Museum had prepared a gallery game. Visitors need to follow the trail of a dog named Rip, who escaped from its painting and hiding among the artworks. Find a QR code in the galleries, then begin the journey of finding Rip.

The 19th Century in European and American Art's key feature is a collection of over 20 impressionist paintings upon entering the museum's collection. These paintings were handed down generously by Frederic C. Hamilton in 2014. Learn more about the collection here

Browse through the collection and read more about the exhibition before your visit here

The entry fee is included in the general admission.

