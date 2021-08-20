$15.5 Million Relief Fund is Provided to Support Colorado Artists and Organizations Affected by the Pandemic

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - This is for the artists in the Denver and surrounding city, The Colorado Arts Relief Fund’s second round will start accepting applications on August 23rd. It is stated in the Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s website that $15.5 million is provided to help and support artists, crew members, and organizations who are affected by the covid-19 pandemic. The previous first round of funding in early 2021 has supplied $7.5 million for the same purpose.

This fund is addressed to two types of grant applications, the first type is for businesses and organizations, and the second type is for individuals. The amount of the fund will be depended on the applicant, and application acceptance will be closed on October 15th at 4 p.m.

Some of the eligible businesses and organizations for this fund are independent music venues, theaters, galleries, art museums, performing art venues, production companies, and radio stations. Businesses and organizations must have a primary business location in Colorado and be registered as a Colorado business.

Meanwhile, the eligible individuals are artists, musicians, dancers, performers, and crewmembers. Other requirements for individuals are to be at least 18 years old, a Colorado resident (or plan to be a Colorado resident during the funding period), and earn most of the personal annual income through arts and culture activities.

All of the applications will be reviewed in November 2021, reviewers will evaluate business and organization based on community and economic impact, and other considerations. For individual applicants, the reviewer will evaluate based on severity loss, financial recovery, and other considerations. The announcement of this funding will be published in December 2021. The fund period started from January 1st, 2022, until September 14th, 2022.

There is still much detailed information about this fund program, make sure to visit https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-arts-relief-grant to find more.

