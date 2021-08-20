Denver Public Library Now Offers Bookmobile Access on Bikes and Wheels

Tom Hermans/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The Denver Public Library announced that they have developed a bookmobile service with several vehicles and bikes. Interested visitors can find these services around schools, old people's homes, and other public places.

The intention of holding this bookmobile service was to provide outreach flexibility for visitors. There are the mobile schedules that also be considered. Here are the upcoming schedules for August 2021.

- Monday, August 23

(9:30 am Marycrest)

(10:30 am Cottage Hill)

(1-2 pm Thomas Connole)

(2:30-3:30 pm Barney Ford)

- Tuesday, August 24

(11:30-12:30 pm Corona Residences)

(1-2 pm North Lincoln)

(2:30-3:30 pm Sunnyside Senior Apartments)

- Wednesday, August 25

(10-11 am Guadalupe)

(11:30-12:30 am Dayspring Villa & Francis Heights)

(1-2 pm Vida @Sloan’s Lake)

(3-4 pm Sheridan Glen & Mariposa DHA)

- Thursday, August 26

(10-11 am Juanita Nolasco)

(12-1 pm Courtyards at Mountain View)

- Friday, August 27

(11 am-12 pm Halcyon House)

(2-4 pm Windsor Gardens)

- Monday, August 30

(9 am Franklin Park—Drop Off)

(9:30-10:30 am Cathedral Plaza)

(11-12 pm Marian Plaza)

(12 pm Balfour—Drop Off)

(12:30 pm Brookdale—Drop Off)

(1 pm Holy Family/St. Martin Plaza—Drop Off)

(2:30-4 pm Kavod)

- Tuesday, August 31

(9:30-10:30 am Higgins Plaza)

(11:30 am-12:30 pm Clermont Park)

(2-3 pm William Tell Apartments)

As previously mentioned, besides cars, bookmobile services also have Wheelie, a book bike that provides various conveniences. Anyone can receive reading suggestions, register library cards, and also get circulation services.

Wheelie can be visited and invited to some events, such as local festivals, exhibitions, and parties around town. If you are more interested in Wheelie or would like Wheelie to attend your upcoming event, please contact via email wheeliethebookbike@denverlibrary.org

For more information on bookmobile service, contact 720-865-1112 or email mobile-services@denverlibrary.org.

Stay connected with Denver Public Library Bookmobile by following their official social media: Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

