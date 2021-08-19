Nighttime work on I-70 will continue as Denver's BPHE approved the noise variance request

Jeriden Villegas/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – After conducting hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021, the Denver’s Board of Public Health and Environment finally approved the request for nighttime work for the Central 70 project until the expected completion in December 2022.

The Board approved the noise variance petition which was issued by Kiewit Infrastructure Company or KIC. The nighttime work will consist of the demolition and reconstruction of viaduct and bridge, as well as reconstruction of roadway.

Some of the nighttime activities from the project include maintenance of traffic, asphalt paving, surface removal, drilled shaft, excavation, and few others construction activities.

The variance was given by the board because the construction of the project may interfere with the traffic or jeopardize the public safety if it’s done during the day.

The approval from the board comes with numbers of recommendations. The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment has looked into some key information in regard to the request from the Kiewit.

Some of the information include public health effect, duration of the construction equipment, the existing background noise levels, comments from community members, the applicant’s burden of proof regarding the request, and the potential consequences of not granting the variance request.

The Board has ordered the applicant to notify the property owners and individual households that are located within one-half mile radius of the construction activity. The applicant must also notify the representatives of each Registered Neighborhood Organization and community organization within one-half mile radius from the construction site.

The DDPHE expects full accountability from Kiewit Infrastructure Company to follow all the recommendation given regarding the variance. DDPHE appreciates the Board, as well as the community members who involved the process.

