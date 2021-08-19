The City of Arvada launches updated version of Ask Arvada

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO – The City of Arvada residents now have easier access to request or ask question through the city’s online service. The city has made some updates for its 24/7 digital service tools called Ask Arvada.

The residents of the city can ask for city services or ask questions just through the tip of their hands. The tool now has more intuitive and customer friendly experience. The latest improvement of the site is focusing on search bar and the ability of the site to find specific answers or services.

If the residents find difficulty on finding particular service, they can go to the search box on the next page and type the generic term. For example, if the residents want to report wild animals walk around the city, they can use the keyword like “animal” or “wild”.

The residents can find any information or services from Ask Arvada. Some of the services that the residents can find include public safety, building permits and inspections, employment opportunities, notary services, water bills, or Sales and Use Tax and Business Licenses.

With this new updated system, the Ask Arvada is easier to maintain by the city’s team. The new updated version will also give more detailed analytics system which will highly beneficial to help the city to improve the service accuracy and service time.

The City Manager, Mark Deven, said that the City team is very proud to give the best services for the community. This improvement will help the government to engage with local residents and fulfilling their needs.

The residents of Arvada can access the Ask Arvada at https://arvada.org/ask-arvada.

