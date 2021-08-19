Come interact with goats at the Harlow Platts Community Park

BAILEY MAHON/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The annual event Meet and Bleat is back to the City of Boulder after the pause last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The visitors of this event can interact, pet, and take pictures with the goats at the Harlow Platts Community Park on Sunday, August 22, from 9 am to 11 am.

This event is a great chance for people to see the goats up close. There will be about 20 female goats, including one baby goat, to interact with at the event.

Visitors can come say hi to Trixie, Kelley, Radar, and the rest of the friendly herd. At this year’s Meet and Bleat, the visitors can also learn how to milk the goats properly.

Visitors can park their vehicles next to the playground. There will be signage to guide the visitors to the other side of the lake where the goats stay. All the visitors are highly advised to not bring their dogs or any foods for the goats because the goats will be busy eating weeds at the event.

The goats in Harlow Platts Community Park are eating and stomping on weeds as a part of the Boulder’s Integrated Pest Management program.

Joy Master, the coordinator of Natural Land Program said that goats are important part of the program to create biological control method with minimal chemical involved.

By stomping on the weed plants, the goats minimize the seed production that aligned with the Pest Management Program. She added that weed control is important for the city in order to comply with Colorado’s weeds law.

The goats will remain on-site at the Harlow Platts Community Park until mid-September this year.

