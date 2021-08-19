Come interact with goats at the Harlow Platts Community Park

Mile High News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fM7J_0bWWcgpM00
BAILEY MAHON/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The annual event Meet and Bleat is back to the City of Boulder after the pause last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The visitors of this event can interact, pet, and take pictures with the goats at the Harlow Platts Community Park on Sunday, August 22, from 9 am to 11 am.

This event is a great chance for people to see the goats up close. There will be about 20 female goats, including one baby goat, to interact with at the event.

Visitors can come say hi to Trixie, Kelley, Radar, and the rest of the friendly herd. At this year’s Meet and Bleat, the visitors can also learn how to milk the goats properly.

Visitors can park their vehicles next to the playground. There will be signage to guide the visitors to the other side of the lake where the goats stay. All the visitors are highly advised to not bring their dogs or any foods for the goats because the goats will be busy eating weeds at the event.

The goats in Harlow Platts Community Park are eating and stomping on weeds as a part of the Boulder’s Integrated Pest Management program.

Joy Master, the coordinator of Natural Land Program said that goats are important part of the program to create biological control method with minimal chemical involved.

By stomping on the weed plants, the goats minimize the seed production that aligned with the Pest Management Program. She added that weed control is important for the city in order to comply with Colorado’s weeds law.

The goats will remain on-site at the Harlow Platts Community Park until mid-September this year.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b324196c60c237127d264c6ae739f5d1.blob

Find local news and event around Denver.

Denver, CO
233 followers
Loading

More from Mile High News

Aurora, CO

Three recommended bakeries in Aurora to suit any occasion.

AURORA, CO - Salty bread or sweet bread? Pastry or rolls? Here are three recommended bakeries in Aurora that can satisfy your craving for any bread. From Cuba to Miami, Florida, to finally arriving in Aurora, Colorado, is the ultimate destination of this bakery. Yes, Cuba Bakery & Café is a bakery that originated in Cuba. There, visitors can relax while enjoying sweet or savoury cakes with espresso; if you want a little weight, you can try their sandwich.Read full story
Denver, CO

Students in University of Colorado Denver help arthritis patients through video game

DENVER, CO – Students at University of Colorado Denver is developing a project called “Healthcare at Play” which helps people with arthritis through video games. The amazing people behind the project are Trevor Libby, Nicholas Wilde, Linh Phuong Lam, Faisal Aldaihani, Burak Toklu, and Mauricio Millan-Carlos.Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County decided to opt out from the recent Public Health Order

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – Douglas County has decided to opt out from the Public Health Order that was issued earlier this month. With this decision, individuals in school settings and childcare facilities are not required to follow the recent Public Health Order.Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

The next phase of Asian art in Denver Art Museum

DENVER, CO – The Denver Art Museum will hold its upcoming curator talk with Douglas Wagner, the Curatorial Associate in the Asian Art Department of Denver Art Museum, on August 31, 2021, from 6 pm to 7 pm.Read full story
Denver, CO

FDA grants approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

DENVER, CO – the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years of ages and older. The approval from the FDA is one of the country’s effort to increase vaccination status nationally.Read full story
Boulder, CO

The City of Boulder adds shared electric vehicle at the 1500 Pearl Parking Garage

BOULDER, CO – The City of Boulder will provide a new electric shared vehicle at the 1500 Pearl parking garage. This is one of the city’s effort to bring more mobility option for the community members of Boulder.Read full story
Windsor, CO

Arts and crafts day to honor Town of Windsor's first responders

WINDSOR, CO – The Windsor Farmers Market will hold an additional arts and crafts day on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street. This is a complementary event before the main celebration on September 11, 2021,Read full story
Denver, CO

RiNo Beer Fest returns on August 28

DENVER, CO – RiNo Beer Fest is back in town with unlimited samples from more than 30 local breweries. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 3 pm to 7 pm, at the 2424 Larimer Street, Next to Ramble Hotel.Read full story
Denver, CO

Metropolitan State University of Denver receives national award for its commitment to support Latinx/Hispanic students

DENVER, CO – Metropolitan State University of Denver recently received national award for its support toward Latinx/Hispanic students. Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities or HACU named MSU Denver as Outstanding HACU-Member Institution for 2021.Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County will hold feedback session regarding the new Public Health Order

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Arapahoe County commissioners will conduct a feedback session in regard to the new public health order which requires all individuals ages 2 and older to wear face coverings. The study session will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm.Read full story
5 comments
Windsor, CO

Town of Windsor's Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and 16

WINDSOR, CO – The Town of Windsor’s Fall 2021 Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and October 16, at the Public Services facility, 922 N. 15th St., from 9 am to 3 pm. All the Windsor Utility customers are invited to come to the event.Read full story
Boulder, CO

The City of Boulder continues Walks and Chats with Council

BOULDER, CO – The City Council of Boulder will hold walks and chats with the residents of Boulder. The community members of Boulder will have an opportunity to share their issues and aspirations for the elected officials. It is hoped that this program can promote more two-way conversation between the City Council and residents.Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County's Open Space Sales and Use Tax will be extended

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – The Arapahoe County Board has unanimously approved the resolution to extend the Open Space Sales and Use Tax. The election for a permanent extension will be held on November 2, 2021.Read full story
Denver, CO

3 Best Takeout options in Denver

DENVER, CO- There’s something magical about food. You eat, you rate it. The highest ranked restaurant indicated that their services are awesome and cuisines are delicious. Denver’s restaurant will spoil you as well as their dishes option. From Tacos, Kaboob, Arepas, Ice cream, and pizza. If you are in Denver looking for some best takeout option, here are the lists!Read full story
Boulder, CO

Feel Tired and Want to Have Some Relaxation? Try These Spa Recommendations in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - The world is having a hard time because of the pandemic and other issues, recently it is quite common to feel more tired and stressed than usual. There are many ways people can try to release their stress, and having a good spa massage is one of the best options. Here are some of the worth-to-visit spas around Boulder to reset both mind and body.Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Things to Do in Fort Collins with Family

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - Fort Collins is a historic city located in northern Colorado. Fort Collins is known as a city full of fun, making Fort Collins a town that can be used as a reference for recreation with the family.Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - Horse & Dragon Brewing Company is one of Fort Collins' renowned breweries. This brewing company has been established in 2014 and is famous for some of its beers, such as Tropical Surge, Adventure on IPA, Dragon Fire, Puck Drop, Morgan's Savvy, Fire Captain, and many more.Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Things to Do in Downtown Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS CITY, CO - There is plenty to do every day in downtown Fort Collins. Various kinds of festivals, historical buildings, fun nightlife, various restaurants are available here.Read full story
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County Released Emergency Rent Assistance Program

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - The Larimer County Government released the Emergency Rent Assistance Program to help Larimer County communities affected by the COVID-19 virus so that they lost their jobs.Read full story
Boulder, CO

A tour of Boulder for photographers

BOULDER, CO - The city of Boulder offers various spots for photographers throughout the day. From dawn till dusk, here are some ways to capture Boulder through the lens. Start the day early by photographing one of the famous rock formations in Colorado, the Flatirons near Boulder. According to the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, one of the best lesser-known spots to capture the Flatirons is the top of the parking garage at 14th and Walnut St. Make sure to catch the morning light as well.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy