Denver updates COVID-19 Public Health Order

DENVER, CO – All individuals ages 2 and older in Denver are required to wear face covering as a part of a new Public Health Order. This policy is effective on August 18, 2021.

The ideal face covering must cover mouth and nose, so individuals would get the proper protection from the virus. This face covering requirement applies in schools and childcare facilities.

Teacher, students, staff, and visitors are all obligated to follow the new policy whether they are in public schools or private schools. This policy also applies to all individuals regardless of their vaccination status.

The new face covering requirement is an additional policy after the mandatory full vaccination status for all employees that was issued earlier this month.

Executive director of Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, Bob McDonald said this new policy will add another layer protection for young people and children, especially those who are too young to get vaccinated.

He added that face covering requirement in schools and childcare facilities will help to stop the spread of the new delta variant which is more dangerous and contagious. This will also help to maintain the in-person learning activities as the new school year started.

Although the new Public Health Order is mandatory, there are some exceptions in regard to face covering in certain circumstances. The first exception is for people who are hard of hearing, deaf, or living with disability where they need to observe facial expression to communicate.

Second exception is when individual required to show their full face for identification purposes. Lastly, those who engaged in public safety role and activities, such as firefighters, police, or emergency medical personnel.

The Public Health Order will keep updating the policy based on the case rates and vaccination rates in Denver.

