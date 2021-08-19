Free vaccine clinics at Boulder Public Library are available through September 19

Hakan Nural/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The City of Boulder has decided to extend the free vaccine clinics until September 19, 2021. The residents of Boulder can get the free vaccine started on Sunday at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., in Canyon Theater, from noon to 5 pm.

The City of Boulder has partnered up with the Colorado’s COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic program to make this possible. There will be Spanish language interpreters at each of the clinics to help the Spanish speaker residents.

The vaccine clinics at the Boulder Public Library will provide both first dose and second dose of the vaccine. The residents who have received the first dose of the vaccine are recommended to do three-week window period before getting the second dose. Everyone is advised to follow the CDC guideline by completing the full dose of vaccine with the same product.

Housing and Human Service Department has distributed around 600 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Boulder’s clinics. The vaccine supplies might be added if the demand is exceeding the expectation.

Elizabeth Crowe, the manager of Housing and Human Services Department, said that families and students are highly encouraged to get the vaccine as the new school year is starting soon. She added that it is important for residents ages 12-19 to get vaccinated in order to protect young people and the community of Boulder.

All the clinics are completely free of charge. The residents can simply show up to the clinics with no ID or pre-registration required. For those who want to set up a schedule, reservation is available at the Boulder’s COVID-19 website

