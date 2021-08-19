Denver's Office of Medical Examiner receives national accreditation

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner or OME recently received full national accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners. With this national accreditation, OME will continue to serve Denver’s community with better and effective analysis.

Named as one of the best medical examiner in the country, OME has performed 904 complete autopsy examinations last year and additional 456 external examinations.

The accreditation is important to ensure the staff can meet the high-standard of analyzing death investigation. The process of accreditation involved thorough inspection of the OME’s facility, as well as evaluation of the medical procedure, policy, and office.

The evaluation was led by four senior forensic pathologist from NAME. The four of them explored the facility and had met with all the staff of Office of the Medical Examiner, as well as watched them do random death cases to collect the necessary data.

As part of the accreditation, they also spoke with Bob McDonald, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, and senior members of Denver District Attorney’s Office, as well as the Office of the Municipal Public Defender.

There were 349 checklist items to determine the result of the evaluation. OME has completed all the items on the list except for one: the two of the pathologists did more annual autopsies than it’s supposed to. But this issue is immediately addressed. OME has planned to recruit more forensic pathologist to meet the standard.

OME has been accredited for 20 years and they have a strong commitment to maintain the quality to give the best public health outcomes. The accreditation from NAME is effective until October 25, 2024.

