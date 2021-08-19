Learn about herb preservation at the Herb Harvest Open House

Angèle Kamp/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Residents of Arapahoe County can learn about herb harvesting and preservation at the Herb Harvest Open House on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event will be held at the 17 Mile House Farm Park, 8181 S. Parker Rd., Centennial, CO.

The Arapahoe County Open Spaces has partnered up with the Colorado State University Extension Arapahoe County to make this event possible. There will be educational session in the event. The visitors can learn about the basic knowledge of harvesting, growing, and persevering herbs.

There will be many educational information about various herbs, but this year’s Herb Harvest Open House will focus on the uses of basil, rosemary, and lavender.

The visitors can also get recipes on how to make vinaigrette from herbs and how to prepare lavender for baking. This educational program is a great fun learning experience for youth.

This open house is free of charge, but the interested visitors must complete the online registration form at www.arapahoegov.com/17milehouse.

The visitors of the open house is highly advised to use face covering during the educational program or tours of the historic house.

Other general rules of visiting the 17 Mile House Farm Park include disposing trash properly, stay on the path to protect the landscape, keep dogs on a leash if the visitors bring any, and photographers must not block or limit the access of the site to the other visitors.

After the event, visitors are allow to walk around the farm area. For more detailed information or cancelation of reservation, you can contact Karen Sears at ksear@arapahoegov.com or 720-874-6726.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.