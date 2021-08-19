3 steps on how run for the Boulder City Council

Hansjörg Keller/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – the upcoming election is only few months away. The City of Boulder is encouraging community members to sign up for the Boulder City Council. This is a great chance for community members to represent their people. Here are the steps that they need to go through if anyone is interested to be one of the candidate.

1. Check the qualification to sign up for council

There are some basic qualifications to be reviewed before running for the council. Some of the qualifications include being a citizen of the United States, 21-years of age or older, a permanent resident of Boulder for at least one year, have not been elected as city council member for three or more terms, and be a qualified candidate according to the law of State of Colorado.

2. Complete the paperwork and take the oath

The interested candidate can get the complete paperwork in the City Clerk’s Office at the Municipal Building, 1777 Broadway. The office is open on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. The interested candidate must get their voter registration verified in order to fill out the initial paperwork.

The administrator staff will create the nomination petition at the exact same time. After that, the interested candidate can take the oath and sign the paperwork. All this process only takes about 15 minutes to complete.

3. Gather Signatures

At this point, the nomination petition form is now ready. Each of the candidates need minimum of 25 signatures and no more than 35 from the registered electors to be eligible on the November election ballot. The signatures must be collected by August 23, at 5 pm.

The interested candidates can learn more information at the city’s election webpage at https://bouldercolorado.gov/services/voting-and-election-information

