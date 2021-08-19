Get your antiques evaluated at Aurora Museum Antique Appraisal Fair

AURORA, CO - Gather your antiques and bring them to Antique Appraisal Fair on September 25, 2021. Presented by Aurora Museum Foundation, this event offers an evaluation of your antiques by local appraisers in Aurora.

Antique Appraisal Fair will take place at Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda parkway Community Room, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appraisal fees depend on the number of items. 1 item costs $10, 2 items cost $14, 3 items cost $25, 4 items cost $30, and 5 items cost $35. The members of the Aurora Museum Foundation will receive one free appraisal. Become a member or renew your current membership here.

All funds raised from this event will benefit the exhibits and programs of the Aurora History Museum.

Click here to check the available slots and sign up for an appraisal or call 303-739-6705 to request an entrance time. Entrance time does not equal appraisal time. Walk-ins are not accepted, so register before your visit.

The wait time for each appraisal depends on the items. Aurora Museum Foundation appreciates the guests' patience and understanding.

Currently, plenty of slots are still available throughout the day. If you require drop-off assistance, it is available at the main library entrance.

Aurora Museum Foundation aims to raise awareness through funding and community support to ensure the continued success of the Aurora History Museum. Keep up with the latest news and updates by following their Facebook page. Find Aurora Museum Foundation at 15051 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO.

