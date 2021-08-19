Join a historical festival at Fort Lupton's Trapper Days 2021

Chris Lawton/Unsplash

FORT LUPTON, CO - One of the oldest celebrations in the state with a history of over 100 years returns at Fort Lupton's Trapper Days 2021. Mark the calendar on September 10-11, 2021, and participate in Fort Lupton's biggest festival.

There will numerous activities at the festival, including a parade down the main street, a pizza competition, a cornhole competition, a car show, and a bike show. Guests will be entertained by the live music of Soul Food band, as they relax and chat in the beer garden, and munch on food from various food trucks, designer gelato pops, and many other vendors.

Few highlights included on this year's Trapper Days are the historic Fort, Museum, and Cemetery Walk on Hilltop Cemetery.

As part of Trapper Days, Fort Lupton is also holding a Softball Tourney - Lower and Upper Men's and Coed. The game will take place at Pearson Peak Complex (Hwy 52 and Hwy 85) on Saturday, September 11th. Register your team before August 28th at Fort Lupton Recreation Center's front desk or through call at 303-857-4200. More information about the Softball Tourney is available here.

Fort Lupton's Trapper Days is still accepting applications for non-food vendors and food vendors. Applications for both categories should be submitted by August 31.

Residents who are interested in being involved in supporting the festival may join as a volunteer or sponsor. Click here to apply for the volunteer position. Review the sponsorship opportunities here before filling in the application.

Car & Bike Show, Duck Race, Gold tournament, and Cornhole Tournament require registration for participation. Click here for more information and to apply for the competitions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.