Commerce City PD adds the list of eligible vehicles for more steering wheel locks giveaway

COMMERCE CITY, CO - Commerce City Police Department is adding more vehicle types to the list of frequently stolen vehicles for more free steering wheel locks giveaways. This giveaway aims to help protect residents' vehicles from auto theft.

CCPD has compiled a list of approximately 10 frequently stolen vehicles, using the data retrieved from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA). Residents of Commerce City who drive one of the vehicles on the list are eligible for the giveaway.

The following is the list of the frequently stolen cars, with the manufacturing years.

Chevrolet Silverado, 1999-2009

Honda Accord, 1990-2000

Ford F-250, 1999-2009

Honda Civic, 1990-2000

Hyundai Sonata, 2011-2017

GMC Sierra, 1999-2009

Ford F-350, 1999-2009

Ram 1500, 1999-2006, 2019

Honda CRV, 1999-2001

Residents can claim the free steering wheel lock by contacting CCPD at 303-727-3986 or send an email to JLong@c3gov.com. Please note the giveaway program is available while supplies last.

Residents only need to provide proof of residency and ownership of the vehicle, and a uniformed CCPD officer will come to deliver the locking device. The officer will also demonstrate how the device works.

This giveaway program is made possible by Nationwide Insurance's grant funds. Collaboration with other local agencies and organizations, such as Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) and Coloradans Against Auto Theft (CAAT), also assisted in realizing the program.

Although CCPD is actively working on thefts to combat the issue, residents are encouraged to practice prevention to avoid being a victim. Simple prevention actions include locking the doors of the vehicle (or the home), removing valuables inside the vehicle, and parking in a garage or well-lit area.

More information about auto theft prevention is available at LockDownYourCar.org.

