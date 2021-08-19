Community Table seeks volunteers for Arvada and Wheat Ridge Schools

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO - Community Table is currently seeking volunteers as school packers, to assist in packing weekend food sacks at schools in Arvada and Wheat Ridge. This volunteer program aims to feed kids in selected schools, as Community Table believes "kids who eat well miss less school, get better grades and more likely to graduate".

This position's role is to fill the sacks with kid-friendly food for weekend distribution. School packers will separate the bulk food items into individual sacks based on the menu.

Applicants for the position are required to be able to stand and walk up to 1.5 hours, and lift and carry up to 10 pounds. Applicants must be available to work one day a week, possibly up to 1.5 hours throughout the school year. Applicants must also adhere to Jeffco Public Schools volunteer health mandates.

Interested residents can apply for the volunteer position by clicking here. Selected applicants will be followed up for the opportunity, and each will be matched with a school on the list.

The future schools included in this program are:

Arvada K-8 (Arvada) Fitzmorris Elementary (Arvada) Foster Dual Language Elementary (Arvada) Little Elementary (Arvada) Lawrence Elementary (Arvada) Parr International Elementary (Arvada) Secrest Elementary (Arvada) Thomson Elementary (Arvada) Kullerstrand Elementary (Wheat Ridge) Peak Expeditionary School (Wheat Ridge) Stevens Elementary (Wheat Ridge) Wilmore Davis Elementary (Wheat Ridge)

For more information about this volunteer program, contact James Normandin at jnormandin@cotable.org or call (720) 573-6300.

Community Tables has provided meals for hungry kids since 2006. Through its 'Feeding the Future' program, hundreds of volunteers distribute food not only to schools but also to community colleges. The program provides ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and toiletries to teens in need, especially those who are homeless.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.