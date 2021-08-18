Denver, CO

Denver Startups, Here Are Things About Marketing You Got Wrong

DENVER, CO - The Mile High City is showing signs of recovery from the coronavirus Pandemic and has the potential to be a thriving business city. Denver has taken fourth place in Forbes' 2020 'Best Places for Business & Careers' and was named by USA Today as a prime location for startups."

That being said, marketers often find startups founder getting the wrong idea about marketing. Matt Maiale on his twitter generously shared with people about a certain key idea of marketing founders got wrong.

Retention drives growth, not acquisition

Retention often viewed as a more viable and profitable strategy in marketing. Acquiring new customers might be five times harder and more costly than retaining your existing one. Matt Maiale explained that retention gives opportunity for growth, monetization, referrals, and virality.

Focus on 1 - 2 channels

Maiale says it is impossible to build a product that fits for every channel's algorithm so it is best to focus one the ones that suit your product.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is vital for brand awareness, sales conversations, and overall marketing campaign success. It is never too early to invest in content marketing and generates more lead.

Sell the Benefit, not the Features

The same thing often said by big marketers such as Simon Sinek (Start With Why) and Seth Godin (This Is Marketing). A list of descriptive features is not as enticing as a simple benefit that directed at the pain of the customer. Remember how iPod was introduced with “1000 songs in your pocket”?

Referrals

Referrals is an easier strategy to gain acquisition, and it has the potential to cut your CAC in half. Maiale recommends to build referral loops into the product experience

