I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Interchanges is on the process of improvement

Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Arapahoe County is currently on the process to identify recommended improvements for the interchanges at I-70/Airpark and I-70/Watkins Road. As the area is constantly growing and the volume of traffic is increasing, future improvements for the interchanges is necessary.

Right now, the Arapahoe County is doing the evaluation on how to meet the travel demands and the increased volume of traffic. They are also proactively working with local partners to create funding for the project.

The improvements of the interchanges is expected to accommodate the increasing traffic and better.

The result of the improvements’ recommendation will be presented in the virtual meeting on August 25, 2021, at 6 pm. The residents of Arapahoe County can visit the Town Hall Meeting website or call 855-436-3656 to participate in the virtual meeting.

All the participants can give their comments or provide feedback in regard to the recommendation improvements. The recording of the meeting will later be posted on August 27. The residents who are not able to participate in the virtual public meeting can give their comments through leah.langerman@deainc.com until September 8, 2021.

Additionally, other meetings will be held privately with stakeholder and small group of people to discuss the complete plan of the project. Some stakeholders and developers that will be involved include the City of Aurora, Adams County, FHWA, CDOT, Prosper, Denver Regional Council of Governments, and Sky Ranch.

Some objectives from this project include preparing the initial design, analyzing the interchange improvements, creating partnership with stakeholder to secure the funding, identifying the preservation process, and calculating the probable construction costs.

