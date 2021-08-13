Shared Micromobility Program will provide more e-scotters and e-bikes for Boulder residents

Ernest Ojeh/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The City of Boulder is launching the new Shared Micromobility Program. Through this program, the city will provide new shared e-scooters in East Boulder, docking stations across the city, and more BCycle e-bikes.

The City of Boulder has partnered up with University of Colorado Boulder, the Boulder Chamber, Boulder County, Lime, and BCycle to make this program possible. The Shared Micromobility Program is a follow-up initiative to the City Council approval which allow e-bike companies and dockless e-scooter to operate in the city.

The East Boulder E-Scooters Program will begin on August 18, 2021. There will be 200 e-scooters placed in East Boulder at the east of 28th street. This location is considered to be strategic place to launch the program since it is the center of employment and commercial area, as well as an area for the East Campus of CU Boulder.

On the other hand, the BCycle E-Bike Program will be effective on August 13, 2021. The BCycle, LLC, which had previously partnered with the city through Boulder Bike Sharing (BBS), will continue to be a long-time partner for this new Shared Micromobility Program.

The company will upgrade the Boulder BCycle system to a fully electric pedal e-bike fleet. BCycle will add more stations as part of the contract. Some new stations will be built around East and South Boulder, as well as additional stations in Central and North Boulder area.

Through this program, the city will give more options for the Boulder’s community members to get where they need to go. The city hopes this program can reduce the greenhouse emission and creating more sustainable transportation in the future.

