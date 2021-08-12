Athletes from Boulder-area thrive at the Tokyo Olympics

Matt Lee/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The Athletes from Boulder area who represent the country and Boulder community are currently thriving at the Tokyo Olympic 2021. Whether it is climbing, cycling, running, or throwing, these athletes put up their best effort to bring up positive outcome for the community.

The first spectacular story on Tokyo’s Olympic comes from a Silver Creek High School alumna, Valerie Allman. Allman beat the Germany’s Kristin Pudenz with 226 feet, 3i inches and became the first American to win a medal in discus after 13 years.

Before winning the medal, Allman has represented the country for many reputable competitions such as 2017 IAAF World Championships, and 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan.

The other local athletes from University of Colorado also thrive at the Olympic track. Val Constien and Emma Coburn made their way to the finals in their event. They respectively finished 16th and 12th. Another stand-out from University of Colorado is Joe Klecker who finished 16th and ran 10,000 meters with 28:14 running time.

In another category, Colin Duffy placed 5th in Climbing. Duffy who was born in Broomfield, Colorado, is the youngest participant in Climbing at the Tokyo Olympic 2021. He started climbing at the age of 3 at the local rock center. At the age of 8, he joined Team ABC in the City of Boulder, Colorado.

Duffy’s Olympic teammate, Brooke Raboutou also placed 5th in the women’s climbing competition.

In the cycling category, a local Boulder resident, Erin Huck, proceeded to the final in the Women’s Cross-Country Mountain Biking. She finished at 31st. Last but not least, Maddie Godby advanced to the quarterfinals in Women’s Sprint and Keirin events.

