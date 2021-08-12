The Ponderosa Solar Garden will provide accessible clean energy

Science in HD/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The Ponderosa Solar Garden is currently under the construction to bring renewable energy to the local community of Ponderosa Mobile Home Park.

This new solar garden is one of the effort from the City of Boulder to bring accessible clean energy and saving those who are traditionally left out from the solar market. The Ponderosa Solar Garden will be the first garden in the country that is owned by the city devoted for the low-income residents.

Solar is an excellent addition to home energy in order to create more efficiency. It is also proven to be one of the best way to reduce energy costs. The problem is, most of the energy-burdened household do not have access to solar energy until today.

Some homeowners already stated their concern in the Boulder’s Manufactured Housing Strategy. They said a lot of homeowners wants to use the solar energy, but problem of accessibility is the first barrier when they try to pursue it.

Some main reasons why solar energy is not accessible are its expensive up-front cost, houses that are not suitable for rooftop solar, and the lack of available program for the lower-income residents. Problem on land ownership also becomes the major barrier in manufactured home communities regarding solar energy.

Energy Manager, Carolyn Elam, said that today’s market does give many solutions in regard to accessible solar energy. She added that developers of private solar garden rarely assist the residential communities, let alone the neighborhood with lower incomes.

As a result, this new solar garden will hopefully be the effective solution. The Ponderosa Solar Garden is expected to save more than $400 on residents’ electricity bills each year. This is also one of the city’s strategic plan to eliminate energy burden by 2035.

