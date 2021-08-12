Boulder's Betasso Water Treatment Facility gets an upgrade

Jong Marshes/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – Betasso Water Treatment Facility in Boulder, Colorado is currently being upgraded. The purpose of this renovation is to address the aging infrastructure issue, while also enhancing the disinfection and corrosion control system.

According to the Boulder’s Asset Inventory and Maintenance Project in 2019, some aging problem and critical component at the facility requires major replacement and capital repair, as well as regular maintenance and improvements in order to provide high-level service to the water customers.

The improvement of the facility will enhance the filter system and create better resiliency. Some other improvements include the enhancement of backwash supply, disinfection, pH and corrosion control system and source water feed piping for the primary facility.

When the renovation is complete, the new water facility will have twin 20 MGD treatment trains which will give stable facility performance even though vital infrastructures are being taken out of for future maintenance or for emergency reason. The facility will work normally without interruption while also meet the tight standard of regulation.

The project will be the key role in giving reliable water supply for the residents of Boulder. This upgrade will also support the City’s development and redevelopment, as well as achieving better sustainability and resilience goals.

Betasso Water Treatment Facility is very important for the City of Boulder as it is the primary water treatment facility. The facility was built in 1964 and had major renovation in 2018. With volume of 40 million gallons each day, it manages water from Barker Reservoir and North Boulder Creek.

The renovation of the facility is scheduled to be complete by 2024.

