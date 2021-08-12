Jazz, Blues, and Soul Music Performances in Denver This Week Aug 10 - 15

Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The Mile High City always vibrant with a variety of events and performance across the city. When you think about Denver, the thought of music performance must be among them. If you fancy the soft progressive jazz, the vibrant blues, or the sweet soul music, we have the list that exactly made for you. Check out the jazz, blues, and soul music performance in Denver this week (Aug 10 -15)

(Thu, Aug 12, 7:30 p.m. at EXDO, 1399 35th Street, Denver)

The Gin & Jazz is a jazz series that celebrates modern jazz artist in the Mile High and Brothers of Brass is one of the best Band in the country that performs R&B to southern brass and psychedelic jam rock to trap hip-hop

Boulder Arts Outdoor

(Thu, Aug 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder)

Bringing the city's art back to live, the Boulder Library Foundation and PLAY Boulder Foundation has prepared free tickets for this program with performance ranging from Latin jazz, theaters, to dance and juggling.

Live Jazz at Union Hall

(Fri, Aug 13, 7 – 9 p.m. at Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta Street, Denver)

The live jazz presented by Union Hall will feature the Colorado Jazz Scene quartet with Chris Ferrari at the sax, Maliq Wynn on the drums, Mark Simon playing the bass, and Max Moore at the piano.

Nurture Nights with Dzirae Gold

(Fri, Aug 13, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Nurture, a Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Boulevard, Denver)

Dzirae Gold is Denver's soul band that plays covers of your favorite pop songs and originals lyrics as well with a Memphis Soul style influenced by classic jazz.

18th Annual Blues From The Top Music Festival

(Sat, Aug 14, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center, Downtown Winter Park, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park)

The BFTT has showcased some of the best talent in the business after the 2019's event and this year it will be back with even more amazing talent performances.

The city offers you an endless opportunity to groove yourself throughout the week and there will be more to come.

