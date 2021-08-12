The Boulder Police Department is looking for any lead regarding the Boulder's drive-by shooting

Matt Popovich/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The Boulder Police Department is currently looking for information about the drive-by shooting that was happened on Monday, August 9, at 12:42 am. The location of the shooting was in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Ave.

The Boulder Police Department is highly encouraging anyone who has any kind of information in regard to the shooting to immediately report the police. Residents can call Detective S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 with reference case 21-07001.

For anyone who has information about the case, but want stay anonymous, they can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Any other information that can assist the authorities can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of North Colorado website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/.

The system from North Colorado Crime Stoppers website is completely secure, efficient, and effective, so anyone who want to submit the information will remain safe and unknown.

No one was injured from the incident, but there were at least seven gunshots were fired into four houses in the neighborhood. Two bullets were reportedly gone into a child’s room in one of the houses. The bullet had gone inside the room through the child’s window.

The father of the child suspects that the bullet most likely flying around five or six feet above his child’s head. He said that he was in a state of shocked and disbelief that such horrifying incident could happen to him and his family.

So far, the police has not made any arrest. It is still unclear what the possible motive of the shooting are, but the Boulder Police Department is currently working to find any lead regarding the case.

