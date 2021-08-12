The Denver Police arrest the two suspects of the Coors Field shooting

David von Diemar/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – After a deadly shooting on Friday night, August 6, outside the Coors Field, the Denver Police Department finally arrested the two suspects on Monday night, August 9.

The two arrested suspects named Rayven Powell, 30, and Javon Price, 21, are currently being held for First Degree Murder and First Degree Assault.

The shooting happened around an hour after the Colorado Rockies game was ended. The exact location of the shooting was between the 22nd and Blake Street and Gate A. Two victims from the incident was immediately rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, the one victim was pronounced dead, and the other one was in a critical condition.

According to the Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner, the deceased victim is a 41-year-old, Gregory Hopkins. It is confirmed that he died from the multiple gunshot wounds. On the other hand, the other one victim is currently in a process of recovery.

The Denver Police stated that the deceased victim was a contract concessions worker at the Coors Field stadium. Based on the information that has been collected, the man who died was arguing with the two individuals when got shot, but they believe the shooting had nothing to do with his job.

The incident has created some concerns about the safety around the stadium area. Some of the local residents and business owners said that the shooting really affects the neighborhood. They hope that the police can do more patrol to ensure the safety of the area.

The Denver Police Department is continuing the investigation in regard to the case.

