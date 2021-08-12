The 30th and Colorado underpass will have protected intersection

Deb Dowd/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The 30th and Colorado underpass is currently under construction in a full swing. This project will provide better accessibility, mobility, safety, and drainage enhancement to the intersection of the 30th street and Colorado Avenue.

Because the intersection connects the University of Colorado Boulder main campus and the east campuses, this makes the intersection one of the busiest route in the City of Boulder.

Around 30,000 cars, and 1,500 pedestrians and bicyclist passing through the intersection each day. There are also 1,300 people come and go through the CU buses and Regional Transportation District using the four stops at the intersection area.

The area is also growing. With the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan as well as the University of Colorado East Campus Master Plan, the population of the area is constantly growing; thus, more and more people travel through the intersection.

As a result, the City has partnered up with the University of Colorado Boulder to build new underpasses underneath the intersection for bicyclist and pedestrian. The project also includes a protected intersection which serves as a safer travel for all users

The protected intersection will have split up crossing movements for bicycle users, so the crossing traffic do not merge with each other. Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have shorter crossing distance with the new stop bars and corner refuge islands.

The total cost of the project is around $15.9 million, with $11.15 million from both the City of Colorado and University of Colorado Boulder funds. Additionally, $4.75 million was funded by Transportation Improvements Program and approved by Denver Regional Council of Governments.

This project is expected to be done on fall of 2022.

