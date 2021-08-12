The City of Boulder brings awareness about climate change through One Book One Boulder

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – the annual One Book, One Boulder is back again with another fascinating book selection. For this year, One Book, One Boulder will address the important topic of climate crisis through “All We Can Save”, a compilation of essays, edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson.

The Boulder Library will provide a series of programs for the community members to get better understanding in regard to climate change. The programs will include book and panel discussion, various of workshops for children, teenagers, and adults, as well as performance and themed story-times.

The purpose of this annual event is to bring the people of Boulder together by reading the same book within the same period of time. The American Library Association calls this program as a way to “create a shared experience of reading among a wide spectrum of people.”

All residents of Boulder from all ages are highly encouraged to participate. The interested residents can participate by simply read or listen to “All We Can Save” from mid-August to November 2021.

Residents can also join a book circle in North Boulder and Central Boulder, or they can make their own book circle with families, relatives, or neighbor with minimum of three people. At the end of the event, all the participants can attend the final discussion with the author on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 7 pm to 08:30 pm.

The City of Boulder has made serious commitment to fight the climate emergency by planning to have 100% sustainable electricity by 2030, reduce 80% of the city’s organization emission by 2030, and reduce the 80% of the community’s greenhouse gas emission by 2050. The city hopes through this program, the residents can get more awareness and education on the importance of fighting the climate crisis.

