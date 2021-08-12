Arapahoe County will give rental assistance to those who need it

Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly caused a lot of harms and loss for numbers of people. In order to reduce the weight of financial loss for its residents, the Arapahoe County is currently giving Rent, Mortgage and Utility Assistance to those who are struggling to keep their houses.

This program will help the residents with short-term financial stress, so they can focus on fulfilling their basic and critical needs like medicine, foods, and day-care. The goal of this program is to keep families in Arapahoe County in their home, so they won’t live out the cold night air with no roof.

There are some requirements to be an eligible receiver of this program. The residents who have an income less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) are eligible for the program. Meanwhile, the residents who have an income less than 50 percent of Area Median Income will be on the first priority list. The staff will help the applicant with the calculation during the application process.

There are also some required documents for people who want to apply. The required documents include ID’s for all the adults in the household, an eviction notice, a current signed lease, proof of income, proof of all the people who live in the household, and the landlord contact information. All the applicants must be an Arapahoe County resident and must legally present in the United States.

For those who want to apply because of Covid-19 related loss of income, they must provide proof on the job loss and unemployment status.

The Arapahoe County residents can call 303-738-7891 or email housingassistance@arapahoegov.com to apply for the program. The staff will help the applicants go through the application process.

