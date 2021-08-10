Denver, CO

Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency is looking for Community Partnerships Administrator

DENVER, CO – Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency or CASR in Denver, Colorado is currently looking for a Community Partnerships Administrator.

The role for this position will primarily focus on gaining support for the Climate Protection Fund (CPF), encouraging the public to apply for CPF, and create better community engagement. So, one of the major requirements for this position is to have a strong capability to manage good relationships with community partners and good social skills.

This job will also require someone who has strong knowledge of equity and inclusion, especially those who have working experiences with people of color communities and underserved communities. These areas are few of the targeted communities for the Climate Protection Fund.

Additionally, having a basic understanding of institutional racism, racial bias, and its impact on climate action can be a huge advantage for the position as the potential candidates will work closely with other CASR team members in creating inclusive strategies outreach to facilitate community engagement.

There is no certification needed for this position, but CASR requires the ideal candidate to have three years of administrative experience in the research and evaluation area or three years of technical and administrative experience in the related functional area.

The deadline for this application is Sunday, August 15, 2021. The interested candidate can learn more about the position at City and County of Denver Career.

CASR is responsible to create a better future for the residents of Denver through a resilient, sustainable, and climate-safe environment. CASR helps Denver’s economy prosper by ensuring the goals and all the agendas are in line with the current climate science.

