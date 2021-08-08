Denver is the best place for property investment

Bruno Figueiredo/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Denver has been one of the fastest growing cities in the states for years, especially for its quality of life and safety. Beside that, low taxes and friendly landlords catch potential investors to invest there. In the last decade, housing in Denver has doubled in value.

After all, Denver is such a lovely district surrounded by stunning views. You’ll have no regret if you invest in some properties in Denver’s best area.

Below are a few reasons why you should invest in properties in Denver, as well as several areas where you can do so.

Rosedale

One of best places to invest in Denver. It takes only 20 minutes to drive from downtown. Rosedale got B+ for families, A+ for nightlife, C+ for crime and safety and B- for school. It is also known as an expensive neighborhood area to live in. The rent is about 14% higher than the other areas.

Median property price: $581, 068

Home value: increase 3.2%

Median rent: $2,400

Hampden South

One of best places to live in Colorado. People move here for schools, green spaces, and affordable housing. It has a stunning mountain range and a lot of green spaces. It's got A+ for nightlife, B+ for families, B- for school and housing prices, and C for crime and safety. The average rent is 5% lower than the average rate in Denver’s area.

Median property: $449, 717

Home value: increase 2.8%

Median rent: $1,450

Villa Park

Villa Park is the perfect west Denver neighborhood for property investment. It’s only 2-3 miles drive from downtown. Located in a hilly area, it is also known as the cheapest urban neighborhood to live in. Rent in Villa Park is about 17% lower than other areas in Denver. Villa park got C+ for crime, safety, and public school and B- for overall scores and families.

Median property price: $377, 350

Home value: increase 2.9%

Median rent: $1,800

