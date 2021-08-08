Larimer County invites residents for Owl Canyon Road and Larimer County Road 9 improvement progress open house

CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Larimer County will have an open house for local residents in regard to CR 70 (Owl Canyon) & CR 9 Roadway Improvements. The open house is aimed for the residents of Larimer County to get better understanding about the project.

The open house will take place at Larimer County Courthouse Hearing, First Floor 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 6 am to 8 pm. Although there will be no formal presentation, but the residents can learn about the details through the visual layouts of the project. The engineering staff will also be answering any question in regard to the details and the progress of the project.

The initial plan for the improvement of the Owl Canyon Road and Larimer County Road 9 was begun in late fall 2020 and the complete design was presented on May 12, 2021 in front of Larimer County Agricultural Advisory Board. The first construction is scheduled to begin on fall 2021 or winter 2022 and will be continued through late summer of 2022.

The main purpose of this project is to re-pave both roadways wider. Currently, the eastern side of CR 70 (Owl Canyon Road) has over 4,400 vehicles on a daily basis. With the growth of population in the county, this project is important in order to create better traffic volume in the future.

Larimer County Solid Waste and Larimer County Road & Bridge have funded this road improvement project with $10 million budget.

Although the designs and plans are already prepared, the team is still waiting for the approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Larimer County Board of County Commissioners due to Covid-19 cases and other safety considerations.

