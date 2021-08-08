Arvada named one of the top workplaces in Denver

Monica Bourgeau/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - The city of Arvada has been named a top workplace city in 2021. This is the fourth time that Arvada has been named a top workplace city by the Denver Post. The City of Arvada beat more than 80,000 participants in the 2021 Designated City Workplace election and topped the rankings of 150 other cities.

The survey was conducted once in three years involving anonymous employees. The survey results show that employees engaged in the city increase to 55 percent in 2021, while in 2017, 9 percent lower.

As Arvada City Manager, Mark Deven said he was proud of the recognition given to Arvada City as one of the best places to work this year. Deven also said that this award is a sign that the City of Arvada always maintains and always continues to improve its performance to provide the best facilities to the people of Arvada.

Continually improving services and developing and retaining a workforce is one of the main keys to making Arvada once again one of the City's Designated Best Workplaces 2021 in Denver.

In addition to this year, Arvada was previously nominated as City Designated Top Workplace via the Denver Post in 2012, 2015, and 2018. Research partner Energage operates survey collection, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics) to manage employee survey results. In this survey, measurements are taken from several aspects such as workplace culture, implementation, connections, etc.

In addition, Mark Deven also mentioned that this award which was obtained during the pandemic, where the team and parties that have relevance to their contribution to making the city of Arvada a City Designated Top Workplace, show that all parties have worked hard to stay connected as a unit even when the situation is difficult. This situation has never been experienced before.

