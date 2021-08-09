North America’s Largest Temperate Rainforest Ecosystem is Experiencing Changes Due To Climate Change

Riley/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The rainforest is essential in persevering the ecosystem amidst climate change and a study from an academic in Denver has identified parts of America where you can already see these changes.

A recent study by University of Colorado Denver’s professor and researcher Brian Buma found that a remote area in North America’s largest temperate rainforest in Southeast Alaska, is experiencing changes due to climate change. The ecosystem mentioned is over 2.000 km from north to south with a variety of wildlife and many are found nowhere else in the world.

The area is quite remote but the climate change’s negative impact can still affect it. Glaciers are disappearing and winter snow turns into winter rain.

The temperate rainforest stores hundreds of million, if not billion, tons of carbon. Forest absorb more carbon than it releases, decreasing tons of carbon in the atmosphere.

“This is an incredible landscape in a relatively compact area we have as much biomass carbon as 8% of the lower 48 states put together,” said Buma. “The 200-foot trees, the deep soils—it’s just layers and layers of life. And that land is so intertwined with the water that any change in one means massive change in the other, downstream and into the ocean.”

In an intertwined ecosystem, when one thing changes for the worse, everything in the area bear the risk of massive change from land, downstream, and to the ocean.

The forest has the ability to mitigate climate impacts due to the forest growing faster as the world warms and a lot of carbon leaks out through the creeks and rivers. This carbon is the source of energy to the downstream and marine ecosystem. The change in ecosystem might be harmful to the marine life, such as salmon, and everything intertwined to it.

