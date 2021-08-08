Title V Caminos program provides facilities for low-income students

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

ALAMOSA, CO - The Title V Initiatives Office is working with the Adams State Computing Service and the Academic Instructional Technology Center Offices to implement the Increasing Access to Education and Opportunity in the Upper Rio Grande Region.

The success of the program is also celebrated by scheduling open house events located in each of the program venues, located in Antonio, Fort Gartland, and San Luis. The event was held on 23, 24 June and 1 July.

In her speech, Marcella Garcia as the project director of the Title V Caminos program expressed her gratitude to the community and leaders in each region where the program was held.

In addition, Garcia also mentioned that she hopes this program will be an effective way to provide opportunities for low-income students to complete their studies post-secondary degree completion.

Some of the facilities provided in the Access Station program include ten Chromebooks, Smartboard display, desktop PC that can connect to a Smartboard and Microsoft Office, as well as other applications, a wireless printer that connects to a Chromebook, a Huddle Cam Camera, and software that prevents malware and viruses.

The grant has covered and exceeded the program implementation targets. These targets include developing tutoring, mentoring, academic guidance, monitoring progress, college entrance courses, training, and so on.

In addition, the management of the grant facilities in each region has agreed to maintain and maintain existing facilities in the community until the end of the grant period in September 2021. This grant facility can be used free of charge without charge.

The Adams State Title V Initiative received a $3,178,389 grant in 2015 and received financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

