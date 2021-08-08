End your summer vacation with some fun in Boulder

Mohamed Ajufaan/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO — Summer is nearing its end in September. At the same time, autumn will come as it welcomes new students to enter school again.

The new school year is about to start, along with autumn. Enjoy the rest of the summertime to play with the kids. Here are some recommended activities to do to spend the rest of the summer with your kids before school starts.

1. Hike around Chautauqua

Chautauqua Park is one of the parks located in Boulder County and has been around since 1898 when Boulder started conserving wildland more than 100 years ago. Here, visitors can play in nature as well as explore with children. Moreover, visitors will not be charged anything when entering the Chautauqua park area.

2. Pop-Jet Fountain

The second recommended place to kill students in the summer is to visit the Pop-Jet Fountain water park. This area is a popular children's playground around the 1300 block of Peart Street Mall. In addition, children can also play with the splash-pad. There is no charge to enter this area.

3. Tubing down Boulder Creek

Want to play around the river? The Boulder Creek tube might be one option right before the fall. The calm river flow makes this place safe for children to play in the water.

4. Scott Carpenter Pool

After the renovation process, the Scott Carpenter Pool has been reopened for those who like to play in the water with a variety of water games available.

5. Summer Discovery Concert

On August 7, at 10 a.m., there will be a Jeff and Paige live concert at the Summer of Discovery Concert. The concert was held as a form of celebration of the end of summer. The concert will be held at the Green, outside the Boulder Main Library. There is no charge to enjoy the concert.

Play with the kids and spend the summer in a happy mood. Enjoy the last days of summer before the atmosphere of the new school year arrives and begins.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.