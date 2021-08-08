The warm temperature of Denver poses danger to the rare alpine plants

Trevor Wilson/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The impact of global warming is constantly increasing from time to time. The regular visitors of the alpine area might notice the warmer temperature around there. Not only humans but plants and animals also notice the warm temperature in the area.

The area’s ecosystems are at risk if the temperature keeps worsening. One of the main reasons is the species that are in the area - they cannot move to higher ground and escape the heat. Meanwhile, if the temperature keeps increasing, the species in the lower ground will move to higher ground and have to compete with each other. This will result in the termination of species around the alpine area, especially the rare alpine plants.

The rare alpine plants require a unique environment to live in; thus, they will have a hard time adapting to the increasing heat. Seed Conservation Research Assistant, Alex Seglias, has been studying the Physaria alpina and Saussurea weberi in the mountain just near Fairplay, Colorado.

Other seeds from the increasing temperature chamber will also be collected to give a better understanding of the impact of the heat in the mountain area, especially for the rare plant species. Hopefully, the result of the study could give a better strategy on how to preserve the plant species in the alpine area.

Although the increasing temperature is very concerning, Seglias reminds everyone that the plants in the alpine area are still quite resilient. Many organizations came together to conserve the beloved rare alpine species.

