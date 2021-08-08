The History of Majestic View Nature Center

Federico Di Dio photography/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - Majestic View Park is located at Majestic View Avenue or now better known as Garrison Street, and the original Majestic View subdivision now known as Huntington Weights in Arvada.

The Majestic View Park area was originally a private property owned by the Hanson family, the Fox Family, and the Kennedy Family. Then the area was sold to the city of Arvada.

In 1984, the Majestic View Park area was expanded to an area of 10 hectares which also included the plantations of the Harder family, so that the Majestic View Park area increased to 75 hectares. Some of the original buildings in the Majestic View Park area are still standing today and some residents who live around there still remember their childhood around Majestic View Park.

In Majestic View Park, there is a lake called Lake Oberon. Previously, Majestic View Park was adjacent to downtown Oberon, which became the name of the lake in the View Majestic Park area. The lake was created by a groundwater company in 1887, which flows from Clear Creek.

In 2001, the Arvada city government renovated a house around Majestic View Park, known as the Harder House, and turned it into a Nature Center Facility. In 2002, Majestic View Park started its program by holding the Annual Arvada Trails Day event.

In 2017, Majestic View Park celebrated the success of a program that has been running for 15 years. On the 15th anniversary, View Majestic Park offered a family program called “Grand Tour” to families around the city of Arvada.

Currently, Majestic View Nature Center is always trying to innovate in improving existing programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Majestic View Nature Center also upgraded several new programs that will be available at the Nature Center when it is reopened to the general public.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.