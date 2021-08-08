Lares Feliciano explores the deep of memory through Memory Mirror

Fredy Jacob/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Lares Feliciano's recent "Memory Mirror" in Denver Art Museum is a dynamic installation that allows visitors to experience the intimate encounter with their memory through three-dimensional pieces, animation, and interactive story-telling.

The Denver-based artist is highly passionate about creating a strong community and societal changes through the power of art. The surreal atmosphere can feel both fantastic and familiar at the same time.

Having her master's degree in fine arts and bachelor degree in film and American studies, Feliciano dedicates her works to explore grief, trauma, mixed-race experience, and queer identities.

Feliciano is also inviting the visitors and community member to share their personal memory through images or objects as part of the art installation.

The objects and pictures can be anything, whether it is childhood photographs, souvenirs from a vacation trip, or even belongings from relatives that have sentimental elements.

The participants can also share their memory through audio at the museum's recording station. For the people who can’t visit the museum, they can share their memory online through voicemail at 720-913-0190.

The contributed objects will be donated after the installation is done. Printed pictures will be immediately photographed in high-resolution and returned to the owner.

The visitors of the Denver Art Museum can enjoy Feliciano’s Memory Mirror from July 4, 2021, to March 5, 2023, at the Hamilton Building Level 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All the visitors are advised to reserve the ticket online as the museum is still operating under limited capacity due to the COVID-19.

