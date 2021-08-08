Greeley History Museum will hold a Museum at Twilight with some additional programs

Dannie Jing/Unsplash

GREELEY, CO - The Greeley History Museum anticipates returning to the Museum at Twilight event on August 12. Museum at Twilight is a unique event that allows visitors to tour the gallery while sipping on a beverage from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Weld County Genealogical Society will host this year's Museum of Twilight, and Shirley Soenksen, president of the Weld County Genealogical Society, will moderate a question and answer session.

"Museum at Twilight offers that with some fun extras like guest speakers, snacks, behind-the-scenes tours and more." said City of Greeley Museums Manager Sarah Saxe.

Interestingly, at every event held, community organizations will join as the second host to explain their program and goals.

On September 9, there are Hispanic Women of Weld County; on October 14, there is the Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado; The Daughters of the American Revolution Centennial State Chapter also co-hosted on November 11, and later on December 9, there will be a special tour session with Greeley Museum curator Katie Ross.

To enjoy the work at the Greeley Museum, visitors only need to pay $8 for adults, $6 for those over 60 years old, $5 for teenagers (3-17), and $3 for SNAP and EBT cardholders. Not to forget, there are attractive offers in the form of free beer or a glass of wine (especially those over the age of 21) and food provided by the museum.

Other interesting offers during the Museum at Twilight event can be seen at greeleymuseums.com or call 970-350-9220, including visiting hours and additional information.

