Noah Buscher/Unsplash

CHEYENNE, CO - One of the programs initiated by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, namely the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Teen Program, has made a positive impact on Jaxen Maynor (16). He has spent his summer days growing tomatoes, kale, and other vegetables with a group of other teenagers.

In this program, each youth team manages 800 square feet of gardens to grow zucchini, lettuce, and kale and starts by planting their seeds. They are divided into three shifts for 1 hour per week. The plants produced will be collected for the animals in the Zoo. But sometimes, the teens can take some of the plants home.

Jaxen Maynor, who is really interested in plants, was happy to be able to enjoy the fruits of his own labor, and that is what makes the program special.

Besides being able to fill their spare time during the holidays, through this program, teenagers can also hone their socializing skills. By sharing experiences with fellow participants, they can also increase their knowledge. In addition, the program involves a large number of participants.

“It’s so much more than watering and weeding,” said Maynor. “I feel way better after working in the garden, and I really want everyone to experience that.”

Working in the fields will provide a unique experience. Maynor also invites other teenagers to participate in this program and spend their time participating in activities like this.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Teen Programs opens up opportunities for teenagers who joined the program. The program is an opportunity for teens to hone their leadership skills and be someone who cares about their surroundings. Anyone interested can visit cmzoo.org/teenprograms for registration and other info.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.